Brendan Gaunce headshot

Brendan Gaunce News: Up with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 3:31pm

Gaunce was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Gaunce will likely be in the lineup Saturday versus the Predators unless Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is able to play. Kaprizov was moved to long-term injured reserve to give the Wild enough cap room to bring up Gaunce and Liam Ohgren. Through five NHL games this season, Gaunce has zero points, four shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating.

Brendan Gaunce
Minnesota Wild
