Brendan Smith News: Picks up pair of helpers

Smith registered two assists, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

Smith checked back into the lineup for Matt Dumba in this contest. The 35-year-old Smith has most often been a healthy scratch this season, sitting out eight of the Stars' 14 games so far. He's collected two assists, three shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over his six appearances, filling a third-pairing role when in the lineup.