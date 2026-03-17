Brenden Dillon News: Assist, fight in overtime win

Dillon logged an assist, five PIM and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Dillon fought Mark Kastelic in the first period and assisted a Paul Cotter tally in the third. The helper ended a 20-game point drought for Dillon, who has remained in the lineup as a physical shutdown defenseman on the third pairing despite his lack of offense. He's at 13 points, 45 shots on net, 163 hits, 85 blocked shots and 62 PIM across 67 outings this season.