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Brenden Dillon News: Cold on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Dillon's point drought reached 20 games in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Dillon has maintained a steady spot on the third pairing for the Devils. During his slump, he's supplied 11 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 blocked shots and 20 PIM. Dillon has 12 points, 45 shots on net, 160 hits, 84 blocks, 57 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances this season, putting him on pace for his lowest scoring output since 2019-20, when he had 14 points in 69 outings.

Brenden Dillon
New Jersey Devils
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