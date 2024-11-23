Brenden Dillon News: Finds back of net in win

Dillon scored his first goal of the campaign Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Dillon floated a wrist shot through traffic to put the Devils up 2-1 at 7:08 of the second period. The 34-year-old compiled two shots, one block, four hits and a plus-1 rating in 14:16 of ice time to round out a useful fantasy performance. This type of outing is rare for the stay-at-home defenseman, as his marker Saturday was his first point in November. The British Columbia native has logged one goal, four assists and a plus-6 rating through 23 contests while serving as a key penalty killer for the Devils with 2:14 of shorthanded ice time per game.