Brenden Dillon News: Manages helper in win

Dillon logged an assist and four hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Dillon has a goal and three helpers over his last seven contests. The 34-year-old defenseman has gone on some productive runs of offense in his career, but he's rarely a game-changer through his scoring production. For the season, the veteran has 11 points, 22 shots on net, 96 hits, 57 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 38 appearances.