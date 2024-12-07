Brenden Dillon News: Nabs helper in win

Dillon produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Dillon helped out on a Jesper Bratt goal in the second period. The helper was Dillon's first point in five games. The 34-year-old defenseman has occupied a top-four role for much of the season, though his average ice time is 18:26 through 29 contests. He won't add a ton of offense -- he has seven points and 17 shots on net to go with 75 hits, 51 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-7 rating as a physical presence on the blue line.