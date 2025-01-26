Fantasy Hockey
Brenden Dillon headshot

Brenden Dillon News: Posts assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Dillon notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Dillon ended a 12-game point drought when he assisted on Jesper Bratt's first-period tally. Offense remains limited for Dillon, who has 12 points, 121 hits, 74 blocked shots, 56 PIM and 27 shots on net over 51 appearances this season. The physicality is his main form of production, but that limits his appeal to fantasy formats that count hits and blocks.

Brenden Dillon
New Jersey Devils
