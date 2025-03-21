Brenden Dillon News: Posts helper Thursday

Dillon logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Dillon has two helpers, nine hits and seven blocked shots over his last six games. The 34-year-old has played on the third pairing as a steadying veteran presence alongside Simon Nemec during the absences of Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body). Dillon continues to offer strong physical play with 169 hits, 96 blocks and 65 PIM, but he's at 14 points over 70 appearances, putting him on track to miss the 20-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 season.