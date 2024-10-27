Brenden Dillon News: Registers assist

Dillon notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Dillon has a helper in each of the last two games, giving him four assists through 12 games this season. Since the Devils welcomed Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes back from their respective stints on injured reserve, Dillon's ice time has taken a nosedive, though he's still listed in a top-four role. The 33-year-old blueliner has logged just six shots on net while adding 29 hits, 27 blocks, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating. His physical play is consistent, but offense will be hard to come by if he slips down the lineup.