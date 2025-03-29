Brennan Othmann News: Bags assist Saturday

Othmann produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Othmann set up an Adam Fox tally in the second period. This was Othmann's second helper in the last four contests as the 22-year-old winger starts to get a bit more comfortable at the NHL level. He's added 16 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-6 rating, though fantasy managers in redraft formats likely won't need to consider him as a depth forward in 2024-25.