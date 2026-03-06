Brennan Othmann headshot

Brennan Othmann News: Flipped in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Othmann was traded to Calgary on Friday from the Rangers in a swap for Jacob Battaglia, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Othmann has played in 17 games for the Rangers this year, garnering one assist, 13 shots and 40 hits while averaging 9:53 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger should get more opportunities at the NHL level down the stretch, assuming the Flames opt to bring him up from the minors.

Brennan Othmann
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Othmann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Othmann See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
38 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
47 days ago
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
89 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
Author Image
Jon Litterine
106 days ago