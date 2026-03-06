Brennan Othmann News: Flipped in trade

Othmann was traded to Calgary on Friday from the Rangers in a swap for Jacob Battaglia, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Othmann has played in 17 games for the Rangers this year, garnering one assist, 13 shots and 40 hits while averaging 9:53 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger should get more opportunities at the NHL level down the stretch, assuming the Flames opt to bring him up from the minors.