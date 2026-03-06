Brennan Othmann News: Flipped in trade
Othmann was traded to Calgary on Friday from the Rangers in a swap for Jacob Battaglia, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Othmann has played in 17 games for the Rangers this year, garnering one assist, 13 shots and 40 hits while averaging 9:53 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger should get more opportunities at the NHL level down the stretch, assuming the Flames opt to bring him up from the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Othmann See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15011 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming38 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto47 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes89 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Othmann See More