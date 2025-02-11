Brennan Othmann News: Heating up in AHL

Othmann has five goals in his last eight games with AHL Hartford and believes he's ready for NHL action, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports Tuesday.

Othmann played in three games at the beginning of the 2024-25 AHL campaign before missing 24 straight outings due to an upper-body injury. His absence may have hurt his chances for an NHL call-up, but he is eager for his next opportunity. Othmann didn't earn a point in three appearances with the Rangers during the 2023-24 regular season while posting six shots on goal and six hits.