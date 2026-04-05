Brennan Othmann News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Othmann was assigned to AHL Calgary on Sunday.
Othmann had one goal, one assist, two shots on net and four hits over his first two appearances with the Flames. However, he was a healthy scratch for the last two games. He could get another look with the big club before the end of the regular season.
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