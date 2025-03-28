Fantasy Hockey
Brennan Othmann headshot

Brennan Othmann News: One helper in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Othmann has logged just one assist over 13 appearances in March.

Othmann's helper came March 22 versus the Canucks. The 22-year-old winger has been listed on the top line at even strength recently, but he's still seeing ice time in line with bottom-six usage. He's added 14 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating across 15 appearances in the NHL this season. He still has promise in dynasty formats, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues can look elsewhere for forward depth.

