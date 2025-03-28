Brennan Othmann News: One helper in March

Othmann has logged just one assist over 13 appearances in March.

Othmann's helper came March 22 versus the Canucks. The 22-year-old winger has been listed on the top line at even strength recently, but he's still seeing ice time in line with bottom-six usage. He's added 14 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating across 15 appearances in the NHL this season. He still has promise in dynasty formats, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues can look elsewhere for forward depth.