Brennan Othmann News: Recalled from AHL

Othmann was summoned from AHL Calgary on Saturday.

Othmann has yet to play for the Flames since his March 6 trade from the Rangers. He had five assists in 10 AHL games with the Wranglers, after tallying eight goals and eight assists in 26 games with AHL Hartford before the trade. Othmann had one goal in 17 games with the Rangers this season, his first career NHL goal in 42 career games.