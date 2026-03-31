Brennan Othmann headshot

Brennan Othmann News: Scores in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Othmann scored a goal, added two hits and went minus-3 in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.

None of the Flames looked all that good, but Othmann was able to get on the scoresheet again in his second game with the team. He's up to three points, 15 shots on net, 44 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 19 contests between the Flames and the Rangers this season. If Othmann can continue scoring in less-than-ideal circumstances on Calgary's fourth line, he should be a mainstay in the lineup for the rest of the campaign.

Brennan Othmann
Calgary Flames
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