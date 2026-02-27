Brennan Othmann headshot

Brennan Othmann News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 11:42am

Othmann was assigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Othmann spent the past month and a half with the NHL club, but he'll be sent to the minors after appearing in Thursday's loss to the Flyers. It wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Rangers at some point, but he'll join the Wolf Pack ahead of their weekend series against Lehigh Valley after Tye Kartye was claimed off waivers by the Blueshirts on Friday. Across 23 AHL appearances this year, Othmann has logged six goals, eight assists, 45 PIM and a minus-9 rating.

Brennan Othmann
New York Rangers
