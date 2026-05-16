Brent Burns headshot

Brent Burns Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Burns (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Burns still has plenty of time to return to the ice and prepare to play before Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. After the first two rounds of the postseason, he has collected three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances.

Brent Burns
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Burns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Burns See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
31 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
32 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago