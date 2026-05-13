Brent Burns headshot

Brent Burns News: Adds two helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Burns logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

This was Burns' first multi-point effort since April 5 versus the Blues. The 41-year-old defenseman is up to three helpers, 14 shots on net, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over nine playoff contests. Burns is seeing a bit more responsibility in the absence of Sam Malinski (upper body), though Malinski will have some time to heal ahead of the Western Conference Finals.

Brent Burns
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Burns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Burns See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
28 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
29 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago