Brent Burns News: Adds two helpers Wednesday
Burns logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
This was Burns' first multi-point effort since April 5 versus the Blues. The 41-year-old defenseman is up to three helpers, 14 shots on net, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over nine playoff contests. Burns is seeing a bit more responsibility in the absence of Sam Malinski (upper body), though Malinski will have some time to heal ahead of the Western Conference Finals.
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