Brent Burns News: Back at practice

Burns (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Burns sat out some on-ice sessions after Colorado's series-clinching 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota last Wednesday. However, he should be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Vegas this Wednesday. Burns has contributed three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances this postseason.