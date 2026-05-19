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Brent Burns News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Burns (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Burns sat out some on-ice sessions after Colorado's series-clinching 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota last Wednesday. However, he should be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Vegas this Wednesday. Burns has contributed three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances this postseason.

Brent Burns
Colorado Avalanche
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