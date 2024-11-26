Brent Burns News: Breaks unlucky spell

Burns scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Prior to Monday, Burns had come up empty on 40 shots, one of three players with that unfortunate reality. He snapped his droughts with a game-tying goal in the third period, his first tally of the season and first point since Nov. 5 versus the Flyers. The 39-year-old blueliner has maintained a top-four role but has just six points to go with 42 shots, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 21 outings.