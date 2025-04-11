Fantasy Hockey
Brent Burns News: Collects two assists Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Burns recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

This was Burns' first multi-point effort since Jan. 15 versus the Sabres. He helped out on third-period goals by Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis as the Hurricanes dug out of a 4-2 hole to force overtime. Burns is up to 28 points, 172 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 78 appearances this season, so he's still at risk of falling short of the 30-point mark for the second time in five years.

Brent Burns
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
