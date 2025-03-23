Brent Burns News: Garners assist in Sunday's win

Burns logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Burns has three helpers over his last five contests. The defenseman saw a smaller role Saturday (17:51 of ice time) despite the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere due to an illness, but Burns' ice time rebounded Sunday despite Gostisbehere's return. For the season, Burns is up to 25 points, 161 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 70 appearances. He continues to handle a top-four role and some power-play time.