Brent Burns

Brent Burns News: Joins 900-point club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Burns registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Burns' helper was the 900th point of his career, making him the 13th defenseman in NHL history to get to that mark. He hasn't done all that well on offense this season, picking up 19 points over 53 appearances. He entered Saturday on a seven-game drought before assisting on Eric Robinson's third-period tally. Burns has added 125 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while seeing top-four minutes as usual.

Brent Burns
Carolina Hurricanes
