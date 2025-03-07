Brent Burns News: Lights lamp Thursday

Burns scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Burns ended his five-game point drought with the second-period tally. He's picked up four points over 11 outings since the start of February, but his ice time has dipped slightly -- he's averaging 21:01 in that span compared to 21:23 per game this season. At 39 years old, he remains an effective defender, but his offense has taken another hit with just 22 points across 63 appearances in 2024-25.