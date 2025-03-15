Brent Burns News: Posts assist in win

Burns logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Burns has managed two points, a plus-1 rating, 13 shots on net and 11 blocked shots over seven contests in March. The 40-year-old defenseman continues to handle a top-four role, and his ice time has held steady since the start of February. He's up to 23 points, 155 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 66 appearances.