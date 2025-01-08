Brent Burns News: Puts up helper in loss

Burns notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Burns has five points over his last seven outings. He had a shot attempt redirected in by Jordan Staal midway through the third period of Tuesday's game, but the Lightning won with a Brayden Point goal in the final minute. Burns is at four goals, 10 helpers, 89 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances in a top-four role.