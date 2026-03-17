Brent Burns News: Scores in blowout loss
Burns scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
Burns ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 41-year-old blueliner hasn't logged more than 20 minutes in a game since the start of February, averaging just 17:07 per game in that span compared to 19:04 overall. He's at 10 goals, 29 points, 136 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 66 appearances, matching his point total from 82 regular-season outings with the Hurricanes last year. Burns may simply be having his minutes managed as the Avalanche prepare for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.
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