Brent Burns News: Two more points in loss

Burns scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Burns has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. He was limited to just two points over 15 outings in all of March. The defenseman became the second skater in NHL history to play in 1,000 consecutive games in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars, though it's unclear if Burns will return in 2026-27 to take a run at Phil Kessel's record streak of 1,064 consecutive games. Burns has proven himself still effective this season with 12 goals, 33 points, 161 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating, though he's averaging just 18:50 of ice time since the Avalanche have the talent to keep him in a smaller role. He hasn't exceeded 20 minutes in any game since the end of January.