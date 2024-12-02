Brett Berard Injury: Won't play Monday

Berard is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Monday against New Jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Berard didn't practice Monday due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be sidelined after appearing in the Rangers' last four games. The 22-year-old has had decent production over his limited sample in the NHL, posting a goal and an assist while averaging 12:33 of ice time. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against Pittsburgh.