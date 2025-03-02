Brett Berard News: Adds insurance tally in win

Berard scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

This was Berard's first NHL game since Jan. 9 versus the Devils, following his call-up from AHL Hartford on Saturday. The 22-year-old slotted into a fourth line role while Reilly Smith sat out for roster-management purposes. Berard could stick in the NHL for the rest of the campaign if the Rangers go for a full fire sale at forward. He's done fine for a rookie with eight points, 37 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-8 rating over 20 NHL appearances this season.