Brett Berard News: Earns assist in NHL debut

Berard notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Berard made his NHL debut Monday and quickly earned his first point on a second-period tally by Will Cuylle. With 13 points over 16 games for AHL Hartford this season, there's no questioning Berard's scoring chops. The 22-year-old winger could get a look in the Rangers' lineup as long as Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider are out with their respective upper-body injuries.