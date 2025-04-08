Brett Berard News: May lose playing time

Berard was scratched for Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Matt Rempe (upper body) returned to action, sending Berard to the press box. With Gabe Perreault also in the fold, the competition for minutes is a little stronger now. Berard may still see some action at the NHL level over the final five games, as AHL Hartford has failed to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 22-year-old has eight points, 48 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-7 rating across 32 appearances with the Rangers.