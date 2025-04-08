Fantasy Hockey
Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: May lose playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Berard was scratched for Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Matt Rempe (upper body) returned to action, sending Berard to the press box. With Gabe Perreault also in the fold, the competition for minutes is a little stronger now. Berard may still see some action at the NHL level over the final five games, as AHL Hartford has failed to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 22-year-old has eight points, 48 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-7 rating across 32 appearances with the Rangers.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
