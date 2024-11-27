Brett Berard News: Nabs first NHL goal in loss

Berard scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Berard his first NHL goal in his second NHL game. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Spencer Martin short-side with a wrist shot from the left circle. It tied the game 2-2 in the second period. Berard has a point in each of this first two games (one goal, one assist). He had 13 points, including seven goals, in 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL prior to his call-up to Broadway.