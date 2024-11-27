Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: Nabs first NHL goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Berard scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Berard his first NHL goal in his second NHL game. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Spencer Martin short-side with a wrist shot from the left circle. It tied the game 2-2 in the second period. Berard has a point in each of this first two games (one goal, one assist). He had 13 points, including seven goals, in 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL prior to his call-up to Broadway.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now