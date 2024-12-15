Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Berard scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The goal was Berard's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old winger played alongside Mika Zibanejad and Jimmy Vesey amid a massive lineup shuffle by head coach Peter Laviolette, though the trio accounted for three of the four lowest ice-time totals among the Rangers' forwards. Regardless of future changes, Berard is likely to spend most of his time in the bottom six. He has three points, 17 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over his first eight NHL appearances.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now