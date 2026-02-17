Brett Berard News: Promoted from Hartford
Berard was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Berard will join rejoin the Rangers after being sent to Hartford on Jan. 31. The Rhode Island native has not produced a point over 13 appearances with the big club this season. Berard has notched six goals, 18 points, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating across 34 appearances with the Wolf Pack in 2025-26.
