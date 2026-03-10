Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Berard was promoted from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Berard will change places with Brendan Brisson, who was sent down in a corresponding move. In his previous 13 NHL appearances, the 23-year-old Berard failed to write his name on the scoresheet, notching 17 hits, 10 shots and nine blocks.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
