Brett Berard News: Recalled from minors
Berard was promoted from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Berard will change places with Brendan Brisson, who was sent down in a corresponding move. In his previous 13 NHL appearances, the 23-year-old Berard failed to write his name on the scoresheet, notching 17 hits, 10 shots and nine blocks.
