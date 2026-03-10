Brett Berard News: Sent back down
Berard was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Berard was a healthy scratch Tuesday after getting called up earlier in the day. The 23-year-old will head to Hartford for now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back with the big club before the end of the campaign.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Berard
