Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Berard was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Berard was a healthy scratch Tuesday after getting called up earlier in the day. The 23-year-old will head to Hartford for now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back with the big club before the end of the campaign.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
