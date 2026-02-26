Brett Berard headshot

Brett Berard News: Sent to Hartford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Berard was assigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Berard was called up for the final week of the Olympic break, and he'll return to the minors ahead of the Rangers' game against Philadelphia on Thursday. Over 34 appearances with Hartford this year, he's recorded six goals, 12 goals and 42 PIM.

Brett Berard
New York Rangers
