Brett Harrison News: Scores twice in AHL win
Harrison scored two goals in AHL Providence's 5-2 win over Belleville on Friday.
Harrison has four points over his last five games. The 22-year-old forward has just 16 points over 40 outings this season, one shy of matching his output from 46 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Harrison's offense has been steady from year to year in the AHL, but he's not at a level that would earn him a promotion to Boston.
