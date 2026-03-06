Brett Harrison News: Traded to Philadelphia
Harrison and Jackson Edward were traded to the Flyers from the Bruins on Friday, in exchange for Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo,
Harrison will report to AHL Leigh Valley. The 22-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft. He had eight goals and 17 points in 46 AHL games with Providence before the trade.
