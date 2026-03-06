Brett Howden Injury: Set to return Sunday
Howden (lower body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve prior to Sunday's game versus the Oilers, per SinBin.vegas.
Howden will miss his 20th consecutive game Friday, but that looks to be the end of his absence. The 27-year-old will be a bottom-six option upon his return Sunday. He will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve to officially make his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now