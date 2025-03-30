Brett Howden News: Another empty-netter Saturday

Howden scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

This was Howden's second straight game with an empty-netter, a category he leads the Golden Knights in with five this season. He's tallied five goals and added an assist over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old is up to 22 tallies, 36 points, 114 shots on net, 107 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating across 71 outings while mainly seeing bottom-six minutes this season.