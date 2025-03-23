Brett Howden News: Assist, fight in win

Howden posted an assist and seven PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Howden dropped the mitts with Yanni Gourde in the first period after Gourde's cross-check on Reilly Smith. This was Howden's second fight in five games, and he's added three points in that span. The 26-year-old forward is in a bottom-six role, but he's having an excellent season in that context, racking up 19 goals, 14 assists, 110 shots on net, 104 hits, 48 blocked shots and 44 PIM across 68 appearances. His blend of depth scoring and physical play can help fantasy managers in deeper formats.