Brett Howden News: Collects two helpers in win

Howden notched two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Howden helped out on third-period tallies by Brandon Saad and Tomas Hertl as the Golden Knights finished off a comeback win. This was Howden's first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 versus the Sharks. The 26-year-old had been limited to just four points over his prior 18 outings. For the season, he's been a pleasant surprise in a bottom-six role, racking up a career-high 25 points (16 goals, nine assists), 98 shots on net, 96 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 56 appearances.