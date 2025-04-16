Brett Howden News: Delivers helper in win

Howden notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Howden got a look on the top line since Ivan Barbashev was rested for this contest. The 27-year-old Howden has fit in all over the lineup this season, filling whatever role necessary. He's earned three points over the last three games and has a total of 40 points (23 goals, 17 helpers), 125 shots on net, 121 hits, 56 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 80 regular-season outings. Versatility is a gift and a curse -- he's one of the most likely players to move around the lineup whenever head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffles his lines.