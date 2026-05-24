Brett Howden News: Deposits empty-netter Sunday

Howden scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Howden has scored three goals over his last four games. The 28-year-old continues to provide consistent offense, and he stayed in the top six Sunday even with Mark Stone returning from a lower-body injury. Howden is up to 10 goals, two assists, 27 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating over 15 playoff outings.