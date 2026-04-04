Brett Howden News: Earns pair of points
Howden scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Howden has three points over his last two games and looks to be fitting in just fine on a line with Jack Eichel. For the season, Howden is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net, 93 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 53 appearances. Still, the 28-year-old can provide a boost to fantasy managers who need physicality and a little depth scoring, as long as he stays in a top-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More