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Brett Howden News: Earns pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Howden scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Howden has three points over his last two games and looks to be fitting in just fine on a line with Jack Eichel. For the season, Howden is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net, 93 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 53 appearances. Still, the 28-year-old can provide a boost to fantasy managers who need physicality and a little depth scoring, as long as he stays in a top-six role.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
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