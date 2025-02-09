Fantasy Hockey
Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Garners assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Howden notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Howden snapped a seven-game point drought when he helped out on a Zach Whitecloud tally in the second period. The 26-year-old forward has yet to capitalize on an improved third-line situation, as the Golden Knights have had him centering Brandon Saad and Mark Stone at even strength. Howden has matched his career high at 23 points (16 goals, seven assists), and he's added 93 shots on net, 96 hits, 42 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 55 appearances.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
